NCM: Pleasant, moderate weather expected with chance of scattered rainfall from 25 to 29 December

ABU DHABI, 23rd December, 2025 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast generally pleasant and moderate weather across the country from 25th to 29th December, with temperatures tending to be cooler at night, due to the passage of a weak extension of a low-pressure system.

In a statement issued today, the NCM said the weather conditions will be accompanied by the movement of medium and low-level clouds, with a chance of light to moderate rainfall at intermittent intervals. Rainfall is expected to be concentrated over the islands and northern regions, and may occasionally be heavy over the far north of the country.

The Centre noted that winds will be southwesterly to northwesterly, light to moderate in speed and occasionally active. Sea conditions are expected to be slight to moderate, becoming rough on Sunday with the onset of northwesterly winds.

The NCM affirmed that it is monitoring weather developments around the clock and will keep the public informed of any updates in a timely manner.