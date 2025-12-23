Sharjah Police launch new plate category for classic vehicles, motorcycles

SHARJAH, 23rd December, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Police have introduced a new category of number plates for classic vehicles and motorcycles, including the first category, as part of efforts to enhance the visual identity of the Emirate of Sharjah and keep pace with ongoing updates to vehicle plate designs that reflect the emirate’s cultural and civilisational character.

Sharjah Police explained that the newly launched plates follow the approved design for Sharjah vehicle plates and include first-category and private plates for classic vehicles, as well as first-category motorcycle plates. The new design aligns with modern standards while preserving the heritage value and distinctive character of classic vehicles and motorcycles.

The authority confirmed that the launch of the new category aims to provide specialised and distinctive services for owners of classic cars and motorcycles. The new plate numbers will be offered for sale in partnership with Emirates Auction, enhancing the customer experience through diverse, high-quality options that align with institutional efforts to develop traffic services.

Sharjah Police reaffirmed their commitment to continuously upgrading and developing their services in line with best practice, thereby contributing to customer satisfaction and reinforcing the emirate’s refined urban and cultural image.