‘Hatta Unites Us’ festival showcases entrepreneurial success stories driving economic, social development

DUBAI, 23rd December, 2025 (WAM) -- At the heart of the Hatta region, the ‘Hatta Unites Us’ festival continues to highlight inspiring stories of home-based entrepreneurs who represent a key pillar of the event.

Organised by the Community Development Authority in Dubai (CDA), in partnership with Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, and the Supreme Committee to Oversee the Development of Hatta, the festival has emerged as a platform that reflects community empowerment while supporting sustainable economic activity across the region.

This year’s festival brings together 35 homegrown entrepreneurs, reflecting the community’s growing economic and social momentum. Drawing on local knowledge and everyday experiences, participating entrepreneurs are given opportunities to expand their market presence and engage directly with visitors. The festival has evolved into a dynamic platform showcasing a wide range of offerings, from traditional cuisine and confectionery to fragrances, textiles and artisanal crafts, providing an authentic experience that reflects the heritage and character of Hatta.

Behind every product showcased at the ‘Hatta Unites Us’ festival is a story of growth and empowerment. The festival highlights inspiring experiences that reflect its wider social impact on families and the local community. One family, for example, transformed a modest entrepreneurial idea into a shared venture, with sisters and their sister-in-law coming together to present their products under a single platform. Their experience reflects how collaborative initiatives can strengthen family bonds while supporting sustainable homegrown businesses.

In another example, a mother from Hatta supported her daughters’ emerging talent in matcha preparation by securing a commercial licence for their venture. The products attracted strong interest from visitors on the festival’s opening day, boosting the girls’ confidence and highlighting the potential for a promising future in their craft.

The festival also served as a space for meaningful connection, bringing together two elderly sisters who had not met for several months, and offering families an opportunity to reconnect in a warm, community focused setting.

Together, these stories demonstrate that the impact of ‘Hatta Unites Us’ extends beyond economic opportunity. The festival stands as a platform for human empowerment, social cohesion and stronger community bonds across Hatta.

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, said, “The ‘Hatta Unites Us’ festival reflects our commitment to empowering homegrown entrepreneurs and reinforcing their role within the local economy.

The festival offers a unique platform for these entrepreneurs to showcase their capabilities, engage directly with audiences and advance their ventures. We remain committed to developing integrated support mechanisms that enable sustainable business growth, whether through skills development or expanded participation in major events, including the ‘Hatta Winter’ initiative and beyond.”

The ‘Hatta Unites Us’ festival extends beyond a traditional marketplace to reflect meaningful participation from across the community. The Sheikha Maitha bint Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for People of Determination showcased the craftsmanship of its participants through a diverse collection of handcrafted products, including bespoke leather goods, hand-stitched bags and wallets, alongside artistic works in pottery, palm weaving, marble and sculpture that highlighted both technical skill and creative expression.

Senior citizens also contributed distinctive works rooted in Emirati heritage, presenting traditional products such as Sadu weaving reimagined as medals and bracelets, palm weaving creations, and heritage textiles and garments that reflect generations of cultural knowledge and craftsmanship.

The festival further benefited from the efforts of registered volunteers from the Community Development Authority in Dubai, including members of the ‘Nabdh Al Emarat’ volunteer team, who were deployed across the venue and at entry points to provide support and assistance to senior citizens, families and visitors.

Together, this wide-ranging participation reflects the festival’s comprehensive approach to community engagement, reinforcing its role as a platform that empowers all segments of society while strengthening social cohesion across Hatta.

Entrepreneurs participating in the ‘Hatta Unites Us’ festival generate far-reaching economic and social impact across the region. Their ventures create sustainable income streams for families, stimulate tourism and local economic activity, and contribute to the preservation of heritage by revitalising traditional crafts and engaging younger generations. Empowering these entrepreneurs, particularly women, reinforces their role as active contributors to the community and supports the growth of a diverse and resilient local economy.

CDA reaffirms its commitment to fostering an enabling environment for homegrown entrepreneurs, positioning ‘Hatta Unites Us’ as a cornerstone initiative within a broader strategy to support their growth and long-term success.

As the festival continues through December, it stands as a celebration of the creativity and resilience demonstrated by Hatta’s home-based entrepreneurs. Each product showcased and each success story shared reflects the community’s capacity for growth and prosperity. The ‘Hatta Unites Us’ festival has evolved into an essential platform for strengthening the local economy and inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs who will contribute to shaping a thriving future for the Hatta region.