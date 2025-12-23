World Sports Summit unveils new list of speakers

DUBAI, 23rd December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Organising Committee of the World Sports Summit, set to take place on December 29 and 30 at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai under the slogan “Uniting the World Through Sport”, has announced a new list of speakers participating in the summit, bringing the total number to 70 speakers from an elite group of global leaders, stars, and sports legends.

The newly announced list features prominent figures from various sports, including Italian football legend Francesco Totti; Victor Cruz, the American football star and Super Bowl champion; Andrés Iniesta, a key member of Spain’s golden generation; American Sue Bird Cash, one of the leading figures in women’s basketball; Brazilian Cafu, the former captain of the national team; as well as Baron Davis, former NBA star; Spanish tennis player Paula Badosa, a champion on the WTA Tour; and Marques Colston, former American football star and Super Bowl champion.

The summit is considered the largest global gathering of its kind, bringing together senior decision-makers in the sports sector, international experts, global stars, representatives of international sports federations and organisations, as well as investors and innovators, all on a single platform for dialogue, the exchange of ideas, and shaping the future of sport worldwide.

The summit is expected to welcome more than 1,500 participants from around the world, alongside over 70 speakers, across 20 discussion and dialogue sessions, making it the largest global sports gathering of its kind, uniting sports stars, experts, and decision-makers with the aim of shaping the future of global sport from Dubai.

The summit had previously announced an initial list of speakers who have left a significant impact through their sporting and humanitarian careers.

The summit will also host the 13th edition of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Sports Award, which will be presented in its new format, reflecting Dubai’s vision to broaden the concept of sporting excellence to include globally influential models at the level of individuals, institutions, and initiatives, while further strengthening the humanitarian and developmental role of sport.