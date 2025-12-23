DSF announces major citywide sales, winning opportunities ahead of festive weekend

DUBAI, 23rd December, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) announces the line-up of major retail promotions launching across the city from 26th December, including the start of the DSF Sale Season, new Scan & Win campaigns, mall-exclusive rewards, and the return of the highly anticipated DSF 12-Hour Sale.

With more than 1,000 participating brands and 3,500 outlets across Dubai, residents and visitors can look forward to exceptional bargains and multiple opportunities to win big throughout the DSF period.

DSF Sale Season officially begins on 26th December, offering 25% to 75% off across 1,000+ global and local brands and more than 3,500 outlets citywide. Shoppers can enjoy major discounts across fashion, beauty, home, electronics, kids, lifestyle and more throughout the five-week promotional period.

A citywide Shop, Scan & Win promotion invites shoppers to spend AED300 or more at participating stores across the Dubai Shopping Festival for the chance to win one of five Nissan Patrol SE T2 2026 cars, drawn weekly. Shoppers simply scan the QR code on the official Shop, Scan & Win POSM at participating stores and upload their receipt via the designated platform to enter the draw, driving increased spend, repeat visits and festive shopping journeys across the city.

Returning for one day only, the DSF 12-Hour Sale will run across Majid Al Futtaim malls from 10am to 10pm on 26 December, offering 25%–90% off at 100+ participating brands.