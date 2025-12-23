10th Zayed Charity Run in Egypt to attract strong turnout

GIZA, 23rd December, 2025 (WAM) -- A delegation from the UAE will head to the Arab Republic of Egypt tomorrow to take part in the preparatory and organisational work ahead of the launch of the 10th edition of the Zayed Charity Run, scheduled to take place this Friday in Sheikh Zayed City, Sixth of October area, Giza Governorate.

The event is a humanitarian sporting occasion that embodies the deeply rooted legacy of giving, established by the late Founding Father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and reflects the depth of the fraternal and humanitarian ties between the two brotherly nations.

In recent days, registration for this year’s edition has witnessed a significant surge, with expectations of a new record number of participants across various age groups, including participants of different abilities and People of Determination. This strong turnout reaffirms the run’s solid standing as a global platform that brings together sport and charitable work, while promoting values of social inclusion and human solidarity.

Giza Governorate has also seen widespread placement of official advertising billboards for the run across major squares and main streets, reflecting the high level of community engagement and strong interest in the event. This comes alongside substantial attention and support from the Egyptian government, and around-the-clock efforts by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, led by Dr. Ashraf Sobhi, Minister of Youth and Sports, in continuous coordination with the Higher Organising Committee of the run, chaired by Lt. Gen. (Rtd.) Mohamed Helal Al Kaabi, and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, to ensure the event is delivered in accordance with the highest organisational and technical standards.

The arrival of the UAE delegation in Cairo comes as part of finalising preparations, reviewing the readiness of the run route and facilities, and carrying out a number of field visits and accompanying activities, including a visit to the Egyptian Food Bank. This underscores that the Zayed Charity Run is not merely a sporting event, but a comprehensive humanitarian message that translates the values of solidarity and cooperation into tangible initiatives that serve people wherever they may be.

Prize money for winners across all categories totals EGP20 million, while the proceeds of this year’s run will be allocated to supporting government kidney dialysis centers in Egypt, in reinforcement of the healthcare sector, in addition to supporting the Egyptian Food Bank through the “Rayan Egypt” project.

The project aims to drill wells, establish fish farms, and provide sustainable sources of water and food, contributing to improved quality of life and enhanced food and water security for the most vulnerable groups.

In this context, Lt. Gen. (Rtd.) Mohamed Helal Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the Zayed Charity Run, affirmed that the tenth edition in Cairo represents a shining milestone in the journey of the run and embodies the noble humanitarian values instilled by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may he rest in peace. He noted that the run has become a global symbol of giving and sustainable humanitarian action, stating:

“We take pride in the growing humanitarian impact achieved by the Zayed Charity Run, and in the strong turnout and engagement we are witnessing today, which reflect society’s awareness of the run’s message and noble objectives.”

He added that the close partnership with Egyptian entities, along with the significant support from the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, has helped provide an integrated organizational environment that reflects the prestigious status of the event and ensures its continuity as a leading model linking sport with service to humanity.

The organising committee has approved the run-day schedule, which will run from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., and will include a variety of segments such as the reception of distinguished guests, runs over different distances, dedicated activities for People of Determination, as well as community and awareness segments and accompanying entertainment activities, giving the event a comprehensive family-friendly and humanitarian character.

This year’s edition will be supported and sponsored by a number of key partners, including Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company, Emirates Airline (Official Airline Partner), Al Habtoor Group, NORINCO, e&, and the Emirates Red Crescent, whose support will contribute to elevating the event and strengthening its societal impact.

The 2025–2026 season of the Zayed Charity Run will extend across new international destinations, with the message of giving, launching from Cairo, continuing to Miami, USA, on 31st January 2026, and concluding in Budapest, Hungary, in May. This global journey spreads the values of goodness and hope from the UAE to all corners of the world.

Since its inception, the Zayed Charity Run has continued to cement its presence as one of the world’s leading humanitarian sporting events, immortalising the legacy of the founding leader and affirming that the legacy of generosity launched by the late Sheikh Zayed continues to flow with goodness everywhere. The runners’ steps are but an extension of this endless river of generosity, and a message of pride in a timeless Emirati humanitarian legacy.