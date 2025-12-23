UAE President receives banking delegation supporting Emirati debt relief initiative

ABU DHABI, 23rd December, 2025 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a delegation representing banks and financial institutions that contributed to the initiative to waive the debts of Emiratis facing financial challenges. The initiative is led by the Defaulted Debts Settlement Fund in collaboration with banks and institutions across the country.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, His Highness expressed his appreciation for their involvement and highlighted the importance of strengthening a culture of social responsibility within the UAE. He noted that the more deeply this sense of responsibility takes root, the more resilient and cohesive the nation becomes.

His Highness commended the initiative for bringing relief and renewed hope to many families, describing it as a meaningful contribution to social stability, which he identified as a national priority.

He also emphasised that when institutions fulfil their social roles, they help drive forward the UAE’s broader developmental vision, which is based on strong partnerships between the government, public institutions, and the private sector. His Highness underlined that successful development models around the world are built on the strength of such cooperation.

For their part, members of the delegation reaffirmed their institutions’ commitment to supporting national initiatives that foster social and familial stability. They also expressed their continued support for the UAE leadership’s efforts to ease the financial burdens faced by citizens while enhancing quality of life for Emirati families.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohamed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohamed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; in addition to a number of sheikhs, ministers and senior officials.