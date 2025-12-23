UAE President receives Crown Prince of Ajman

ABU DHABI, 23rd December, 2025 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi.

Their Highnesses, along with other Sheikhs and guests, exchanged greetings and engaged in cordial conversation. They also discussed a number of topics related to national affairs and matters concerning citizens.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohamed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohamed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; in addition to a number of sheikhs, ministers and senior officials.