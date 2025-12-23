International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council launches 'Humanitarian Impact Makers' programme with 117 trainees from 20 countries

DUBAI, 23rd December, 2025 (WAM) -- The International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council has organised the virtual edition of the 'Humanitarian Impact Makers' programme in partnership with the Arab Youth Centre and the New Media Academy. The programme is part of the “Impact Makers” initiative announced by the Council in June.

The programme targets Arab content creators interested in humanitarian and development issues from more than 20 countries across the Arab world, aiming to enhance their skills in producing purposeful content that addresses humanitarian causes and raises community awareness through storytelling and modern media strategies. It attracted 1,797 applications, from which 166 candidates were shortlisted following screening and interviews, with 117 trainees selected for final participation.

Fatima Al Hallami, Executive Director of the Arab Youth Center, said the programme reflects a shift in content creation towards generating meaningful human impact and serving society, which lies at the heart of the partnership with the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council and the New Media Academy.

She stressed that humanitarian content has become a necessity for building awareness and directing youth energy towards development issues that can make a tangible difference when communicated authentically and professionally using modern storytelling techniques.

She added that youth are viewed as new media partners in instilling values and shaping solutions, noting that the strong interest in the programme demonstrates growing awareness among Arab content creators of the importance of purposeful humanitarian content and their readiness to develop responsible digital narratives that promote awareness, serve humanity and foster a culture of giving.