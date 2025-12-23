Dubai Press Club organises workshops to nurture young Emirati journalists

DUBAI, 23rd December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Dubai Press Club (DPC), in collaboration with the Board of Trustees of the Emirati Article Award, organised a series of specialised workshops to support and develop the skills of Emirati students and young people in journalistic article writing. The sessions brought together leading Emirati writers and newspaper editors, as well as students, digital content creators and those interested in analytical writing.

This initiative is part of DPC’s ongoing efforts to advance the UAE’s media landscape by equipping news organisations with skilled Emirati professionals capable of producing media content that aligns with the country’s vision and developmental goals.

The workshops featured prominent Emirati writers and editors who shared their expertise with students and young participants. Professor of Political Science and Chairman of the board of trustees of ‘Emirati Article Award’ Dr Abdul Khaleq Abdullah, discussed the role of impactful articles in shaping public opinion. Emirati writer and media professional Ali Obaid Al Hameli, explored the nuances of stylistic expression, writing style, and refining journalistic style, while Hamid bin Karam, the Editor-in-Chief of Al Bayan, outlined how editors select writers and evaluate their work.

Emirati writer and journalist Mohamed Al Hammadi guided participants on generating ideas from current events and offered practical tips on crafting engaging introductions and improving articles, providing direct feedback on their work. Ibrahim Shukrallah, Editor-in-Chief of Emarat Al Youm Newspaper, highlighted the role of Emirati articles in reinforcing national identity and nurturing influential columnists who reflect the values of society.

Maryam Al Mulla, Director of the Dubai Press Club, highlighted that the workshops aim to develop emerging talent and cultivate a new generation of Emirati writers capable of producing impactful work with a strong national perspective. She added that the collaboration with the Emirati Article Award strengthens the local media scene.

Dr Abdul Khaleq Abdullah said the workshops represent a key initiative in advancing the art of article writing in the UAE. He explained that the sessions help young media talent explore different types of articles and understand their role in shaping public opinion. The workshops focus on practical skills such as developing ideas, refining writing techniques, and preparing content for publication, reflecting the close collaboration between the Award and the Press Club.

Wedad Kahoor, Section Head Media Talent Development at the DPC, said the workshops were designed to provide participants with hands-on experience in developing an article from concept to publication. She highlighted the strong engagement from students and enthusiasts, underscoring the growing need for initiatives that support young Emirati talent and equip them with professional tools to succeed in journalism and content creation.

The Emirati Article Award, launched in early 2025, covers nine categories, each offering a prize of AED20,000. Categories include social, literary, economic, political, scientific, intellectual, artistic, youth under 18, and resident writer articles. Eligible participants must be UAE citizens or residents, and submissions should focus on contemporary Emirati topics, showcasing originality, creativity, and depth. Articles must be unpublished, written in proper Arabic, between 800 and 1,000 words. Each participant may submit only one article in a single category, and any use of AI must be disclosed.