Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews Dubai Health’s major achievements, ongoing initiatives

DUBAI, 23rd December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, today visited Dubai Health’s headquarters.

Accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Health Board of Directors; and H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Chairman of Dubai Health Board of Directors, Sheikh Hamdan reviewed Dubai Health’s projects and initiatives that bring together care, learning, discovery, and giving as part of an integrated academic health system to advance health for humanity.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said that in Dubai, health is key to the prosperity of the community. He noted that Dubai Health, as an integrated academic health system, reflects Dubai’s commitment to achieving the objectives of Dubai Social Agenda 33 by providing high-quality, science and innovation-driven healthcare, including preventive and treatment programmes that meet international standards.

Sheikh Hamdan also commended Dubai Health team for their dedication to patients and families and highlighted the ambition for Dubai Health to become the world’s leading academic health system.

He also visited the Health Operations Centre, where he reviewed the latest community-based and digital healthcare programmes, as well as the Reaya Initiative, which provides healthcare services to senior citizens and people of determination.

He was also briefed on the Patient Journey Redesign Programme, aimed at improving access to healthcare services, ensuring high-quality care, and expanding home-based and telemedicine services.