GCC Statistical Centre marks Gulf Statistics Day

MUSCAT, 24th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Statistical Centre for the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC-Stat) celebrated Gulf Statistics Day, observed annually on 24th December, highlighting the role of statistics as a core pillar of decision-making and sustainable development.

This year’s celebration was held under the theme “Unified Data… A Shared Gulf Vision”.

GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi said Gulf Statistics Day provides an opportunity to recognise the efforts of professionals in the sector and their role in supporting development and decision-making across the region.

He said that, in line with the directives of GCC leaders to strengthen statistical work as a foundation of joint Gulf action, the GCC Statistical Centre was established in 2011 to serve as a source of unified data, support decision-making and help deepen integration among member states.

Albudaiwi noted that statistics are no longer merely numbers, but a strategic tool that enables policymakers to better understand reality and anticipate future trends. He added that data is increasingly viewed globally as a strategic asset, essential to understanding economic, social and climate transformations and to addressing fast-evolving challenges through accurate and reliable information.

He said the Gulf statistical system continues to progress through institutional integration and the use of modern technologies, including big data and artificial intelligence, to generate data that reflects regional realities and supports sustainable development.

Albudaiwi also underscored the role of statisticians and data experts in converting data into knowledge and knowledge into decisions that help shape a better future.

He noted that this year’s Gulf Statistics Day coincides with the outcomes of the 2025 Gulf Summit in Manama, whose final communiqué stressed the importance of strengthening economic and social integration, unifying policies, and supporting sustainable development and joint Gulf priorities for the next phase.

The theme, he said, reflects the leaders’ direction at the Manama Summit, as unified official statistics provide the technical foundation for measuring progress in implementing summit decisions, including economic integration, monitoring diversification indicators and tracking progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals.

It also reflects the growing role of GCC-Stat and the renewed emphasis on developing an integrated Gulf system for evidence-based decision-making, improving the use of reliable data in strategic planning, impact assessment and public policy efficiency.

The event also included the honouring of winners of a statistical competition organised by the centre to promote statistical literacy, encourage innovation in data use and motivate Gulf talent to employ statistical indicators in analysis, research and future foresight.