Livestock Festival honours 25 winners in 'Best Breeds' competition

ABU DHABI, 24th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The organising committee of Livestock Festival has honoured 25 winners in the “Best Breeds” competitions, featuring specialised categories within the Najdi breed, including Best Ten Ewes (Elite Round), Best Three Ewes (Sharaya Category), Best Three Ewes (Farm Production Category), and Best Najdi Ram.

The festival is supported by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), as part of its strategic framework to enhance the competitiveness of the livestock sector and reinforce its role within the national food security system.

The results reflected the advanced level achieved by livestock breeders in the UAE in improving local breeds and enhancing their productive efficiency, in line with the country’s vision for sustainable animal production.

The “Best Breeds” competitions form a core pillar of the festival, encouraging the acquisition of high-yielding, locally adapted breeds and highlighting best practices in animal care, nutrition and preventive health, key criteria adopted by the judging committee.

The competitions coincided with the Livestock Auction, one of the festival’s main marketing platforms, which provided a direct venue for buying and selling distinguished breeds and drew strong participation from breeders, traders and sector stakeholders.

The auction helped raise the economic value of local animal production and linked competition results to market demand, supporting the sustainability of livestock ventures and boosting the competitiveness of national products.

Adel Al Shabeebi, Head of the Livestock Festival Team, said the auction is a central component of the festival, translating breeders’ efforts into economic value and encouraging continued improvements in quality and productivity. He added that competition outcomes have a direct impact on auction activity, with demand rising for winning and distinguished breeds.

Al Shabeebi said the integration of competitions and auctions strengthens the link between competitiveness and investment, helping build a resilient local production system capable of meeting market needs and reinforcing the contribution of national products to food security.

The total value of the festival’s financial prizes stands at AED2.624 million, aimed at rewarding excellence and promoting healthy competition. Organisers said measures were also put in place to ensure fair competition, support innovation and encourage breeders to raise livestock production standards nationwide.