GCC-Stat launches Youth Creativity in Data Award

MUSCAT, 24th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Statistical Centre for the Cooperation Council for the Arab Countries of the Gulf (GCC-Stat) has launched the Youth Creativity in Data Award, targeting Gulf youth aged 18 to 34, marking Gulf Statistics Day.

The award is organised in partnership with Qatar's Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Qatari National Statistics Centre, and the GCC-Stat, and aims to promote a data-driven culture and encourage young people to use data to support sustainable development.

It seeks to identify emerging talent in data science, foster innovation in data analysis and strengthen youth capacity to translate information into knowledge that supports evidence-based decision-making.

“This Gulf award is a clear message that our data are unified, our vision is shared, and our youth are capable of innovation, creativity, and shaping the future," said Intisar bint Abdullah Al-Wuhaibi, Director-General of the GCC-Stat.

She said statistics and data have become a strategic tool for decision-making, stressing that investment should focus not only on data itself but also on the skills needed to interpret it and apply it effectively.

GCC-Stat said the award aligns with GCC efforts to strengthen the knowledge economy, develop human capital and position youth as key contributors to the region’s digital and statistical development.

The initiative also aims to raise awareness of the value of official statistics and enhance analytical and critical thinking among Gulf youth in support of national and regional development goals.