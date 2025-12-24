Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates Dr Nabil Seidah on Great Arab Minds 2025 Award in Medicine

DUBAI, 24th December, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated Dr Nabil Seidah on receiving the Great Arab Minds 2025 award in the medicine category.

His Highness said the Arab world has a long record in medical science and that exceptional Arab talent continues to advance medical progress today.

His Highness wrote on X, “We congratulate the winner of the Great Arab Minds award 2025 in medicine, Dr Nabil Seidah, from Egypt’s scientific community, Director of Biochemical Neuroendocrinology Research Unit at Clinical Research Institute of Montreal (IRCM).

"He made pioneering scientific contributions to understanding heart health and cholesterol regulation, focusing his studies on the biological processes that control how the body processes fats. This contributed to the development of a new generation of drugs widely used today to lower cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart disease. He published more than 820 scientific papers, and his research has been cited more than 71,000 times."

His Highness added, “Medicine is a humanitarian mission, and our region has contributed for centuries to the development of medical sciences, practices, tools, and research. Today’s and tomorrow’s generations are capable of continuing this vital journey for humanity.”

Great Arab Minds is a strategic initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to recognise outstanding Arab talent across six fields, including medicine, engineering and technology, natural sciences, architecture and design, and economics.

The initiative aims to renew the Arab region’s contribution to global knowledge and scientific progress.

The 2025 Medicine Award was presented to Dr Seidah, Director of the Neuroendocrine Biochemistry Research Unit at the Montreal Clinical Research Institute, for his contributions to heart health and cholesterol regulation. His research focuses on the biological processes that govern how the body manages fats and has helped protect millions from heart attacks and strokes.

Among his most notable achievements is the discovery of the PCSK9 enzyme, which plays a central role in controlling blood cholesterol levels. This breakthrough showed that increased activity of the enzyme can lead to high cholesterol, enabling the development of PCSK9 inhibitors, a class of medicines now widely used to lower cholesterol and reduce cardiovascular risk.

Dr Seidah has published more than 820 studies, cited over 71,000 times. In addition to his work on heart health, he has contributed to research on fatty liver disease, obesity disorders, cancer prevalence, and the mechanisms through which certain viruses enter human cells. His findings have supported the development of new treatments across multiple medical disciplines.

Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chair of the Higher Committee for the Great Arab Minds initiative, informed Dr Seidah of his win during a video call. He commended his research, noting its impact on the development of new medicines and specialised treatments that apply advanced scientific methods, data, and technology.

Al Gergawi said, “The launch of the Great Arab Minds initiative by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the largest of its kind in the region, recognises Arab innovators and achievers who have made significant contributions to the advancement of science and human development. Dr Nabil Seidah is among these distinguished scientists and doctors who have dedicated their lives to improving public health and introducing new treatment and prevention approaches that have marked a new chapter in medical science.”

The 2025 committee included Dr Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health and President of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences; Prof Elias Zerhouni, Professor Emeritus at Johns Hopkins University; Prof Alawi Sheikh Ali, Director General of Dubai Health Authority; and Prof Huda Akil, Professor of Neuroscience in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Michigan Medical School.

Great Arab Minds is the largest initiative of its kind in the Arab world. It highlights the achievements of leading Arab specialists and aims to encourage the next generation to play an active role in scientific and intellectual progress.

Now in its third edition, the initiative provides the highest regional recognition across six key disciplines, supporting scientific, intellectual, cultural, and creative productivity in the Arab world.

It has become a leading platform that empowers a new generation of scientists, doctors, engineers, innovators and inventors, highlighting the achievements of Arab minds whose contributions have gained global prominence.