ADQ closes $5 billion financing deal with Asian financial institutions

ABU DHABI, 24th December, 2025 (WAM) -- ADQ, an active sovereign investor focused on critical infrastructure and global supply chains, on Wednesday announced the successful closing of its debut five-year, US$5 billion syndicated term financing deal in the Greater China region.

Due to strong demand from financial institutions in China, the deal was oversubscribed by approximately $12 billion—three times the original launch size of $4 billion. Subsequently, ADQ increased the size of the transaction to $5 billion.

The strong demand reflects investor confidence in ADQ’s credit profile and mandate, supported by a solid financial position and growing international recognition.

The loan diversifies ADQ’s funding mix, enhances its liquidity profile, and provides flexibility to pursue commercially attractive investments.

The transaction also represents the largest term loan to date for a Middle Eastern borrower obtained from Asian financial institutions, underscoring ADQ’s ability to access deep pools of capital across the globe and the increasing engagement of Asian lenders with high-quality issuers from the UAE.

"We are pleased to have completed our first syndicated term loan in the Greater China region with strong participation from leading financial institutions in the region," said Marcos de Quadros, Group Chief Financial Officer at ADQ. “The outcome reflects continued confidence in our credit strength, prudent financial management, and disciplined and diversified funding approach that ADQ pursues in all its transactions.”

The transaction was arranged by six global coordinators: Bank of China (Dubai) Branch, DBS Bank Ltd., The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (Dubai Branch), Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited, and J.P. Morgan Securities plc.

ADQ secured commitments from more than 30 leading financial institutions across the Greater China region, demonstrating strong market engagement and broad investor interest in the transaction.