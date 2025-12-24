ADX approves Waha Capital share buyback programme

ABU DHABI, 24th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Waha Capital PJSC on Wednesday announced that its proposed share buyback programme of up to 10 percent of the company’s issued share capital has been approved by the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) following shareholder approval at a General Assembly Meeting.

The programme will be executed through open-market transactions in accordance with ADX and the Securities and Commodities Authority’s (SCA) regulations, with the pace and scale of purchases determined by market conditions.

“This buyback reflects the Board’s confidence in the company’s outlook and our belief that the share price undervalues the intrinsic value of the company," said Mohamed Hussain Al Nowais, Managing Director of Waha Capital. "As we build on this momentum heading into 2026, the share buyback programme represents a strategic and disciplined deployment of capital, reinforcing our focus on long-term value creation and delivering meaningful returns to our shareholders.”

The Company delivered a 22 percent year-on-year increase in net profit to shareholders of AED343 million for the first nine months ended on 30th September 2025, one of its strongest nine-month financial results, driven by strong performance across the business.