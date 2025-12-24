EMSTEEL strengthens sustainability commitment as Associate Partner of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

ABU DHABI, 24th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), the global platform for accelerating sustainable progress, announced today that EMSTEEL, the UAE’s largest steel and building materials manufacturer, has agreed to support ADSW as Associate Partner.

Signed by Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, and Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group CEO, EMSTEEL, the agreement confirms EMSTEEL as ADSW Associate Partner from 2026 to 2028.

ADSW, hosted by Masdar, unites world leaders, investors and innovators to accelerate real-world solutions across interconnected global systems.

Under the theme “The Nexus of Next: All Systems Go", ADSW 2026 will mobilise action for energy, finance, technology, and society to be future-ready, transforming ambitious ideas into practical, scalable solutions across sectors.

As the first major event in the global sustainability calendar, ADSW 2026 will take place from January 11th to 15th in Abu Dhabi. The week will kick off with the annual IRENA Assembly and the Global Climate Finance Annual Meeting, followed by the Opening Ceremony and the Zayed Sustainability Prize Awards.

The ADSW Summit and Dialogues will bring together global leaders for impactful discussions, fostering collaboration, unlocking investment opportunities, and enabling cutting-edge partnerships. With over 50,000 participants from more than 170 countries expected, ADSW 2026 will serve as a powerful platform for global engagement, business growth, and climate action.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, said, “Welcoming EMSTEEL as an Associate Partner of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week reflects our shared drive to accelerate the decarbonisation of heavy industry. ADSW has always been a platform for cross-sector dialogues and collaboration, and this partnership is yet another demonstration of how clean energy leaders and industrial champions in the UAE are taking urgent action to advance the energy transformation together.”

Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group CEO, EMSTEEL, added, “Our partnership with Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week is a natural extension of our vision to advance a more sustainable and responsible steel and building materials industry. It also serves as a practical embodiment of our strategic identity, TrueGreen, which unifies all our initiatives toward decarbonisation and achieving climate neutrality. At EMSTEEL, we remain firmly committed to setting a global benchmark in climate action and industrial governance by delivering innovative, clean-technology solutions that enable our customers and partners to realise their environmental and economic ambitions. We are proud to be an active contributor to the global dialogue on the future of sustainable industry — right here from Abu Dhabi, the Capital of Sustainability.”