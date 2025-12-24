DEWA awards major contract for critical infrastructure protection in Dubai

DUBAI, 24th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has awarded a major tender for the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of glass-reinforced epoxy (GRE) water pipelines to protect and divert existing services and other associated works at various locations in Dubai.

The project encompasses comprehensive associated works, including detailed surveying, excavation, civil works, reinstatement and all necessary connections and integrations with the existing water network.

The contract, valued at more than AED100.8 million is a key part of DEWA’s ongoing investment in reinforcing and expanding the emirate’s utility infrastructure. The project will be carried out across 20 strategic locations in Dubai over a 24-month period.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, stated, “This award aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to build world-class infrastructure that meets the growing needs of Dubai’s ambitious development plans. Investing in such protective measures is essential for the resilience of our networks and ensures we continue to provide a reliable, efficient and sustainable supply of electricity and water to all sectors of the emirate.”

The scope of work focuses on safeguarding and future-proofing Dubai’s utility networks to ensure the uninterrupted flow of water. GRE material has been chosen for its high strength, corrosion resistance and durability, making it ideal for demanding underground applications and supporting the extended lifecycle of asset and infrastructure.

This strategic project underscores DEWA’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of reliability, safety and operational efficiency across its water transmission and distribution networks. By proactively protecting existing services, DEWA supports new developments or other infrastructure works and ensures greater service continuity for its customers while supporting Dubai’s sustainable urban expansion.