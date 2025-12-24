AD Ports Group achieves highest Tier IV standard for data centre accreditation from Uptime Institute

ABU DHABI, 24th December, 2025 (WAM) -- AD Ports Group today announced it is the first global trade and logistics company to achieve Tier IV Certification of Constructed Facility, the highest standard in data centre accreditation, from the Uptime Institute – a New York-based premier certification network for data centre performance.

This significant accomplishment highlights the Group's dedication to digital transformation, operational resilience, and technological innovation. Tier IV certification is granted to data centres that are designed to be entirely fault tolerant, enabling them to withstand unplanned events without disruption to operations.

The Group's Tier IV-certified data centre serves as the resilient backbone of its hybrid cloud infrastructure, supporting mission-critical operations across more than 50 countries.

Engineered to deliver 99.995 percent availability with full redundancy across power, cooling, and network systems, the facility processes more than 150 million digital transactions annually. This robust foundation ensures continuous, secure delivery of services for global supply chains.

Mohamed Jamal-Eddine, Group Chief Information Officer - AD Ports Group, said, “Achieving Tier IV certification is a testament to our leadership in digitalising global trade and reflects our relentless pursuit of excellence in digital infrastructure. More than a technical milestone, this world-class, fault-tolerant foundation enables the secure deployment of advanced technologies including AI, IoT, Blockchain and LEO satellite connectivity. By combining resilience with innovation, we are ensuring business continuity for our customers while delivering more efficient, transparent and sustainable logistics solutions that support smarter, more connected global supply chains.”

Martin McCarthy, Chief Executive Officer - Uptime Institute, added, “We congratulate AD Ports Group on this remarkable achievement. Attaining Tier IV Certification of Constructed Facility is a rigorous process that requires both technical excellence and a deep commitment to operational best practices. AD Ports Group’s leadership in digital infrastructure sets a new global benchmark for reliability, security, and service continuity in the trade and logistics industry.”

The Group is leveraging its Tier IV-certified data centre to support the development of advanced AI-powered solutions for the maritime sector. The facility also acts as a central hub for real-time data from the Group’s new Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity services, enabling the monitoring and optimisation of its 270-vessel global fleet.