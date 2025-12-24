Ministry of Sports enters strategic partnership with ASPIRE, Phygital International

ABU DHABI, 24th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Sports has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ASPIRE and Phygital International, on the sidelines of the Phygital Sports Summit, hosted by Abu Dhabi in parallel with the Games of the Future 2025 (GOTF).

The summit brought together global experts, athletes, innovators, and local and international decision-makers to discuss the evolution and future potential of phygital sports.

This MoU is a non-binding framework agreement that sets out the intent of the three parties to collaborate on phygital sports initiatives in the UAE. It builds on the successful delivery of the Games of the Future 2025 and establishes a structured framework for cooperation in developing, promoting, and institutionalising phygital sports within the national sports ecosystem.

The MoU was signed by Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Sports Development and Competitiveness Sector at the Ministry of Sports. The agreement aims to unify efforts to position the UAE as a global hub for phygital and future sports, while supporting long-term talent development, innovation, and international visibility, in alignment with national sports policy, youth development, and innovation priorities.

Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum affirmed that the MoU represents a key milestone in advancing future sports in the UAE, stating, “This MoU builds on the success of the Games of the Future 2025 hosted by Abu Dhabi, supported by our wise leadership. It reflects our vision at the Ministry of Sports to establish an integrated and sustainable framework for phygital sports that combines innovation, technology, and structured athlete development pathways.”

He added, “Through these strategic partnerships, we aim to reinforce the UAE’s global standing in future sports by aligning phygital initiatives with the National Sports Strategy 2031, enhancing innovation, empowering youth, and strengthening international cooperation across the phygital sports ecosystem.”

Stephane Timpano, CEO of ASPIRE, commented, “This partnership is about institutionalising the future of sport. By combining technology, performance, and human potential, and building on the momentum of the Games of the Future 2025, the UAE is positioning itself as a global testbed for next-generation sports and talent development - and signing with the Ministry of Sport represents the next level of progress”.

Nis Hatt, CEO of Phygital International, stated, “This collaboration reflects our shared belief that the future of sport lies at the intersection of physical performance, digital innovation, and human potential. By working alongside ASPIRE and the UAE Ministry of Sport, we are strengthening a global phygital ecosystem that advances innovation, nurtures emerging talent, and supports the sustainable growth of phygital sport worldwide.”

The MoU outlines several potential areas of collaboration, including the organisation of recurring international editions of the Games of the Future (GOTF) in the UAE, contributing to long-term legacy planning and athlete pathways; the hosting of an international sports summit focused on future sport governance and innovation; and the development of a nationwide network of phygital centres for training and talent development, encompassing youth programs, referee development, community competitions, and qualifiers.

The agreement also includes the establishment of HITS Hub (High Innovative Tech Sports), a national research, development, and innovation hub dedicated to phygital sports technologies. This hub will support intellectual property (IP) development, testing of emerging disciplines, and serve as an operational base for future events.

Under the MoU, ASPIRE will lead national coordination and strategic integration, leveraging its expertise within the ATRC innovation ecosystem to support the design and institutionalisation of sustainable phygital legacy programs. Phygital International will provide the Games of the Future IP, technical standards, and discipline expertise, while guiding the global alignment of phygital competition formats.

The Ministry of Sports will ensure alignment with national sports policy, athlete development pathways, and approved standards, while promoting innovation and international cooperation in future sports.