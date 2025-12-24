Asian Youth Modern Sailing Championship kicks off tomorrow

SHARJAH, 24th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Asian Youth Modern Sailing Championship will kick off tomorrow, Thursday, 25th December, at Al Hamriyah Club, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

The championship is organised by the club in cooperation with the UAE Sailing and Modern Rowing Federation, with the participation of 18 countries.

Al Hamriyah Club organised the official press conference for the championship last Monday, during which the Chairman of the Club’s Board of Directors, Humaid Al Shamsi, expressed his highest gratitude and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, for his gracious patronage of the Asian Championship.

Al Shamsi affirmed that hosting this continental event comes within the framework of the ongoing development witnessed in the sailing sports ecosystem, starting with the club’s accreditation as an international training center, followed by hosting and organising Arab and international championships and training camps.

He also praised the fruitful cooperation with the UAE Sailing and Modern Rowing Federation, the Sharjah Sports Council, and Al Hamriyah Municipality, in addition to the sponsoring entities “Ajmal Makan” and “Asas Steel.”

For his part, Mohammed Al Obaidli, Secretary-General of the UAE Sailing and Modern Rowing Federation, stated that organising the Asian Youth Modern Sailing Championship represents a significant milestone in the sport’s journey, as it is the first continental championship to be held after a six-year suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He noted that this reflects the great confidence placed by the Asian Sailing Federation in the United Arab Emirates and Al Hamriyah Club, as well as their ability to organise continental championships in accordance with the highest technical and organisational standards.