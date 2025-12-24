Ammar bin Humaid receives Jordanian ambassador

AJMAN, 24th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, today received Majid Thalji Al-Qatarneh, Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to the UAE, on the occasion of his assumption of duties.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar welcomed the Jordanian Ambassador and wished him a pleasant stay and success in carrying out his duties.

The meeting reviewed bilateral cooperation relations and exchanged views on ways to further strengthen ties between the two countries across various fields.

For his part, the Jordanian Ambassador expressed his pleasure at meeting the Crown Prince of Ajman, praising the depth and strength of bilateral relations, as well as the comprehensive development witnessed by the UAE in general and Ajman in particular.