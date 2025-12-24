NCM forecasts clear weather tomorrow with chance of light rain

ABU DHABI, 24th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) expected tomorrow’s weather to be generally clear to partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times over the islands and some coastal and northern areas, with a chance of light rainfall.

Conditions will be humid at night and on Friday morning over some inland areas, especially in the west, with a possibility of fog or light fog formation. Winds will be light to moderate in speed, becoming occasionally active, blowing north-westerly at 10 to 20 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h.

Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate, while the Sea of Oman will be slight.