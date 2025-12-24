17 EU ambassadors, diplomats explore partnerships with Sharjah

SHARJAH, 24th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah welcomed a high-level delegation of Heads of diplomatic missions from European Union countries, alongside members of the European Union Delegation to the United Arab Emirates (EUDEL), as part of an official visit aimed at strengthening diplomatic relations and expanding cooperation between Sharjah and EU Member States.

The visit highlighted Sharjah’s cultural, educational, and innovation-driven initiatives, as well as its development model and leading programmes in the creative economy, education, and research and innovation.

Sheikh Majid Al Qasimi, Director of DGR, welcomed the delegates. Discussions focused on advancing partnerships and exploring future cooperation opportunities, in line with Sharjah’s commitment to building effective bridges with international partners and supporting joint action in areas of mutual interest.

The delegation comprised 17 ambassadors and representatives of the European Union, namely: Etienne Berchtold, Ambassador of the Republic of Austria to the UAE; Meropi Christofi, Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus; Anders Bjørn Hansen, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark; Maria Belovas, Ambassador of the Republic of Estonia; Nicolas Niemtchinow, Ambassador of the French Republic; Alexander Schönfelder, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany; Alison Milton, Ambassador of Ireland; Dana Goldfinca, Ambassador of the Republic of Latvia; and Ramunas Davidonis, Ambassador of the Republic of Lithuania.

The delegation also included Gerard Steeghs, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands; Octavian Badica, Ambassador of Romania; Natalia Al Mansour, Ambassador of the Republic of Slovenia; Emilio Pin Godos, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain; Marie-Anne Marx, Chargé d’Affaires of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; alongside members of the European Union Delegation to the UAE (EUDEL): Lucie Berger, Ambassador; Iñigo Febrel, Deputy Head of Mission; and Sandor Szelekovszky, Head of Trade and Operations (TOP) Section.

Commenting on the visit, Sheikh Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of DGR, said, “The visit by Their Excellencies the ambassadors, EU Heads of Mission, and senior European diplomats to the DGR reflects Sharjah’s international standing and the strength of its close relations, particularly with European Union Member States, which are built on mutual respect and a shared vision for cooperation. This visit is particularly significant as it opens new horizons for expanding future partnerships across multiple sectors. Drawing on Sharjah’s successful experience in culture, education, and building a knowledge-based economy, we look forward to translating this engagement into practical programmes and joint initiatives that further enhance institutional coordination and broaden cooperation in ways that serve shared priorities and deliver lasting impact for communities and future generations.”

Spanning two days, the programme included a series of field visits. On December 15, 2025, the official welcome reception was held at The Chedi Al Bait Hotel, followed by a visit to Mleiha, where the delegates attended the official ceremony marking the inscription of Al Faya on the UNESCO World Heritage List. The day concluded with a gala dinner with EU Heads of Mission.

On December 16, the delegation visited Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK) and explored Sharjah’s ecosystem supporting research, development, and entrepreneurship. This was followed by an internal EU Heads of Mission meeting at the House of Wisdom (HoW), and an official lunch hosted at the same venue. The programme concluded with a meeting and tour at Sharjah Free Zone, providing insights into the emirate’s business environment and opportunities for investment and economic cooperation.

The visit marks an important milestone in Sharjah’s engagement with European Union Member States and reflects a mutual commitment to expanding dialogue and deepening institutional coordination in areas of common interest. Through such high-level exchanges, Sharjah reaffirms its dedication to international partnerships centred on knowledge exchange and expertise-sharing, creating wider prospects for impactful initiatives and high-value collaborations that advance development goals on both sides.