Dubai Customs raises intellectual property awareness

DUBAI, 24th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Customs organised a series of awareness workshops under the Neighborhood Councils initiative, targeting community groups in Umm Suqeim and Al Rashidiya to promote intellectual property protection and curb the spread of counterfeit goods.

The initiative reflects Dubai Customs’ commitment to strengthening innovation culture and safeguarding the national economy through direct community engagement. Workshops were delivered by the Intellectual Property Rights Protection Department in cooperation with the Corporate Communications Department, focusing on educating residents about the risks of counterfeit products to the economy, health and safety.

Mansour Al Malik, Executive Director of Policy and Legislation at Dubai Customs, said protecting intellectual property is a shared responsibility that requires community awareness alongside regulatory enforcement. He highlighted the role of advanced technologies and smart targeting systems in preventing the smuggling of counterfeit and adulterated goods, protecting local markets and the rights of innovators and trademark owners.

He added that engaging senior citizens and government employees supports effective community partnerships and ensures awareness messages reach all segments of society through interactive and accessible tools.

Yousef Ozair Mubarak, Director of the IPR Department, said promoting intellectual property culture is an investment in the community’s present and future, enabling individuals to distinguish between genuine and counterfeit goods and contribute to protecting the national economy.

Noof Al Belabd, Senior Corporate Social Responsibility Officer, said Dubai Customs’ participation aligns with the Year of Community, supporting social cohesion and shared responsibility through programmes aimed at sustainable behavioural change.

The workshops were supervised by Fatma Al Blooshi, Awareness and Education Officer, in collaboration with Zainab Habib, Senior Awareness and Education Officer. Sessions at Umm Suqeim targeted Community Development Authority employees, while the Al Rashidiya workshop focused on senior citizens, using tailored, interactive approaches that received strong engagement and positive feedback.