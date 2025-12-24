UAE leaders condole with President of Libyan Presidential Council on death of Chief of Staff, accompanying delegation

ABU DHABI, 24th December, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to the Dr. Mohamed Yunus Al-Menfi, President of the Libyan Presidential Council, on the death of Chief of Staff of the Libyan Army, Lieutenant General Mohammed Ali Ahmed al-Haddad, and his accompanying delegation, following the crash of a Libyan military aircraft.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages of condolences to Dr. Al-Menfi and to Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, Prime Minister of Libya's Government of National Unity.