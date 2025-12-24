UAE expresses solidarity with Libya, conveys condolences over Army Chief's plane crash

ABU DHABI, 24th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the State of Libya over the death of Lieutenant General Mohammed Al-Haddad, Libyan Army Chief of Staff, and several military senior officials in a plane crash near Ankara's airport while en route to Tripoli.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to government and people of Libya over this tragedy.