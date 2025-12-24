Sharjah Ruler opens Mleiha Dairy Factory

SHARJAH, 24th December, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Wednesday inaugurated the Mleiha Dairy Factory, which spans 20,000 square metres and has a production capacity of approximately 600 tonnes.

During the inauguration, the Ruler of Sharjah received a Guinness World Record certificate recognising Mleiha Dairy Farm as the world’s largest A2A2 cattle farm, located in the Mleiha region of Sharjah.

Upon arrival, the Ruler of Sharjah was welcomed by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Dr. Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ruler’s Office; and Sheikh Engineer Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Majid Al Qasimi, Director of the Department of Municipal Affairs.

Also present were Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Federal National Council Affairs; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism; Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future; along with senior officials, heads of government entities, and representatives of partner organisations.

The Ruler of Sharjah delivered a speech expressing his happiness at the completion of the Mleiha Dairy Farm and Factory project, highlighting its high quality and strict health standards. He noted that the project had been his dream for 65 years, a vision nurtured through his dedication to serving the community.

Reflecting on three generations, the Ruler of Sharjah stated that the dream has now been realised with the fourth generation, thanks to the contribution of educated and capable young people of Sharjah who uphold strong values and responsibility.

He reviewed the emirate’s ongoing food security projects, noting rapid progress and the establishment of diverse farms and processing factories. He also highlighted specialised university programs at the University of Al Dhaid, including the Colleges of Agriculture, Veterinary Medicine, and Desert Sciences, aimed at preparing qualified professionals for food security initiatives.

The Ruler of Sharjah emphasised returning to the origins in development, particularly focusing on the desert as a source of essential food production, including poultry, cattle, goats, and crops based on original seeds. He cited human interference with plant and animal breeds and chemical processes, noting their often harmful effects compared to natural methods prescribed in the Holy Quran.

At Mleiha Farm, the cows belong to the rare A2A2 breed, producing milk with 20 health benefits. The animals are raised and fed naturally to ensure the purity and quality of their products.

Other initiatives highlighted by the Ruler of Sharjah include olive tree cultivation on Jebel Deem, with 3,800 trees planted, 1,200 in progress, and plans to add 1,500 annually, supporting high-quality olive oil production. The Flybirds poultry project was also showcased, emphasising free-range birds fed exclusively natural feed and medication, taking three months to reach production.

The Ruler of Sharjah stressed the philosophy behind these projects, “We do not seek profit; rather, we seek health for the people. If we achieve self-sufficiency and produce healthy food, we will have accomplished a great deal for our country.”

Vegetable production projects also rely on original plant varieties, with cooperation established with German farms to cultivate pure seeds, resulting in superior taste, aroma, and health benefits.

He highlighted precise agricultural management using digital mnitoring for humidity and irrigation, ensuring the highest standards. Sharjah wheat, named “Saba Sanabel,” exemplifies this approach, where a single grain yields seven ears.

The Ruler of Sharjah emphasised, “True success and prosperity lie in following the path of God. Here in Sharjah, we remain committed to our religion, Arab identity, customs, and traditions.”

He inaugurated the Mleiha Dairy Factory by cutting the traditional ribbon and activating the factory’s operations. He toured the Visitors Centre, where he received detailed explanations of the factory layout, modern equipment, and quality assurance systems.

He visited the processing area, central control room, and packaging lines for fresh milk, yogurt, and labneh, with capacities of up to 4,500 units per hour. New eco-friendly packaging for fresh milk and yogurt meets international standards, reflecting the factory’s commitment to sustainability.

In the circular milking parlor, the Ruler of Sharjah observed the milking process on 80 platforms, capable of milking 500 cows per hour and producing approximately 100,000 litres daily. He toured the silage harvesting and packaging facilities, which produce 50 tonnes of organic cow feed per hour, and inspected the modern cattle pens ensuring animal well-being, veterinary care, and hygiene. He was briefed on the farm’s future expansion plans supporting regional food security and production efficiency.

The ceremony included visual presentations highlighting Mleiha’s journey from a dream to a fully operational factory and the Sharjah Agricultural and Livestock Production Foundation (Iktifa)’s initiatives in food security and health.

Dr Khalifa Musbeh Al Tunaiji, Chairman of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock and CEO of Iktifa, emphasised that the foundation prioritises ethical food practices over market trends. He shared a story from Khosrow Anushirvan’s council, illustrating that food is the first medicine, resonating with modern gut-brain research.

The CEO of Iktifa criticised commercial greed turning food into a soulless commodity, noting that the foundation, guided by the Ruler of Sharjah, prioritises human dignity and integrity over speed of production.

Al Tunaiji highlighted food security projects, including “Saba Sanabel” wheat, “Ghiras” seeds, Mleiha Dairy, “Fili Poultry,” and “Al Faya” honey factory, showcasing a compassionate circular economy aligned with natural laws.

He expressed gratitude to the Ruler of Sharjah for 50 years of support for food security initiatives, praising project teams, government departments, and partners for their dedication in turning vision into reality.

The Ruler of Sharjah and attendees viewed a presentation on Mleiha Dairy Farm, illustrating how desert land was transformed into farms, factories, and a thriving community with smart care systems for cows, automated monitoring, and solar-powered irrigation.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the Ruler of Sharjah honoured federal and local entities and private sector partners for their cooperation and support, wishing them continued success for the benefit of the UAE and society.

The Ruler of Sharjah received the Guinness World Record certificate for Mleiha Dairy Farm as the world’s largest A2A2 cow farm, housing over 6,400 cows, and a commemorative shield from the Danish Holsteins for preserving rare cow breeds globally.

On the sidelines, the Ruler of Sharjah was briefed on Iktifa’s sustainable packaging initiatives, including waste collection, recycling, and transformation into usable products to reduce environmental impact.

He met with small business owners in the hospitality sector using Iktifa products, hearing how these support service quality, and was briefed on their expansion plans. The Ruler of Sharjah emphasised supporting entrepreneurs and empowering national initiatives.