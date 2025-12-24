UAE welcomes Prisoners and Detainees Exchange Agreement in Yemen

ABU DHABI, 24th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the agreement signed in the Omani capital, Muscat, on the exchange of prisoners and detainees in Yemen, describing it as an important humanitarian step that contributes to alleviating human suffering and supports efforts to enhance stability in Yemen and the region.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) commended the efforts of the Sultanate of Oman in hosting and facilitating the negotiations, the cooperation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the important role played by the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Yemen and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). The Ministry affirmed that this humanitarian agreement represents a step toward building confidence and creating conditions conducive to peace.

The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s unwavering support for all regional and international efforts aimed at reaching a comprehensive and sustainable political solution that ends the humanitarian suffering endured by the brotherly Yemeni people and fulfills their legitimate aspirations for security, stability, and development.