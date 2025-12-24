Hatta Festival 2025 features over 30 homegrown businesses from ‘Proudly from Dubai’ network

DUBAI, 24th December, 2025 (WAM) -- More than 30 homegrown businesses from the ‘Proudly from Dubai’ network are showcasing their products at the Hatta Festival 2025, according to Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office and organiser of the #HattaWinter initiative.

Hatta Festival is one of six festivals held under the #HattaWinter initiative, which runs from 5 December 2025 to 20 January 2026 as part of the #DubaiDestinations campaign. Hatta Festival is showcasing a wide range of locally produced goods and creative experiences that reflect innovation and authentic Emirati identity.

The expanded participation of homegrown businesses this year builds on the success of previous editions and reflects Brand Dubai’s continued commitment to supporting entrepreneurship and enabling small and medium enterprises to reach wider audiences through Dubai’s seasonal events and festivals.

Amina Taher, Member of the #HattaWinter Initiative Organising Committee, said that the Hatta Festival goes beyond positioning Hatta as a winter destination, focusing on creating lasting economic value by enabling small businesses to showcase high quality products. She added that the approach aligns with Dubai’s commitment to supporting emerging ventures and expanding their opportunities for growth.

She added that Dubai continues to provide a supportive environment for ambitious ideas, enabling many projects to grow from local initiatives into internationally recognised brands. She noted that continued support for homegrown businesses from the ‘Proudly from Dubai’ network, alongside strong visitor turnout since the festival’s launch on 5 December, reflects increasing market confidence and a wider customer base for these products.

Khawla Al Hashmi, Member of the #HattaWinter Initiative Organising Committee, said that Hatta Festival serves as an important platform for emerging entrepreneurs to showcase their creativity to thousands of visitors from within the UAE and abroad. She also noted that the event contributes to strengthening the local economy in the Hatta area, which continues to grow as a prominent tourist destination.

Al Hashmi noted that the festival provides members of the ‘Proudly from Dubai’ network with an opportunity to present their innovative products to a wide audience, supporting entrepreneurs from Dubai and the Hatta area while strengthening the presence of local creative projects in one of the country’s leading winter destinations. She added that Brand Dubai seeks to annually to attract new projects and create an enabling environment that supports their growth.

Hatta Festival 2025 also features the ‘Hatta Little Trader’ project, which provides children with an opportunity to showcase their products and entrepreneurial talents, alongside local creative works. This year’s edition includes four small projects by Latifa Salem Al Bedwawi, Reem Wajood Al Dahmani, and Khalifa Nasser Al Kaabi, in addition to the participation of creative Hamid Al Bloushi, who presents a selection of local artistic works.

Mobile food trucks located around Leem Lake in Hatta enhance the visitor experience by offering a range of innovative drinks and snacks. Hatta Festival has become a prominent seasonal attraction in Dubai, attracting thousands of visitors to enjoy winter activities and explore locally produced offerings from the ‘Proudly from Dubai’ initiative. The event underscores Dubai’s commitment to the creative economy and highlights Hatta as a family friendly destination that brings together nature, adventure, and local culture.

The #HattaWinter initiative is being implemented by Brand Dubai in collaboration with key government partners, including the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai (RTA), Dubai Municipality, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), the Community Development Authority in Dubai, the Dubai Sports Council and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.