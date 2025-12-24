EGP20 million in prizes for 10,000 winners at 10th Zayed Charity Run in Egypt

Cairo, 24 December (WAM) — The 10th edition of the Zayed Charity Run in Egypt will award EGP20 million in total prize money to 10,000 winners, including 7,000 able-bodied participants and 3,000 People of Determination, reflecting the event’s strong humanitarian and social focus, according to the event's organising committee.

Prize values have been increased across all categories to enhance competitiveness and equal opportunity. First place winners receive EGP100,000, second place EGP80,000, and third place EGP70,000 in each approved category.

The race features three main events:

-10 km men’s race

-10 km women’s race

-5 km race for People of Determination

Proceeds from the run -scheduled to take place this Friday in Sheikh Zayed City, Sixth of October area, Giza Governorate- will support government kidney dialysis centers, the Egyptian Food Bank, and the “Rayan Egypt” project, which focuses on well-digging, fish farms, and sustainable food and water initiatives.

The event is held in line with the humanitarian legacy of late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, reinforcing the UAE and Abu Dhabi’s global role in promoting charity, solidarity, and sustainable community development.

The 2025–2026 season of the Zayed Charity Run will extend across new international destinations, with the message of giving, launching from Cairo, continuing to Miami, USA, on 31st January 2026, and concluding in Budapest, Hungary, in May, thereby promoting the values of goodness and hope from the UAE to various parts of the world.