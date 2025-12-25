Recipients of National Grant Programme for Culture and Creativity announced

ABU DHABI, 25th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Culture has announced the selection of 41 recipients for the fourth cycle of the National Grant Programme for Culture and Creativity, underscoring its ongoing efforts to support creatives and strengthen the cultural movement across the country.

This edition witnessed a notable increase in submissions, recording a 77.6 percent increase compared to previous cycles.

The Creativity and Production category attracted the largest number of applications, with beneficiaries selected based on clear criteria, including the quality of the project, applicant profile, the project’s impact on the creative sector, and its contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals.

The projects submitted this year reflect an innovative vision across diverse cultural and creative fields, including cultural heritage, writing and publishing, visual arts and design, film and television, performing arts and theatre, music, and video games. This variety highlights the wide range of creative pathways supported by the programme and reinforces its role as a national platform that empowers talents to turn their ideas into impactful projects.

“The Ministry remains committed to nurturing talents and strengthening their capabilities to reinforce the UAE’s position on the regional and global cultural map," said Mubarak Al Nakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture. "The programme plays a significant role in empowering Emirati creatives by providing a supportive ecosystem for project development and capacity building.”

He added, “Carefully selected, these diverse projects reflect the profound creative vision of Emiratis. They seamlessly blend heritage with modernity, safeguarding tradition while unlocking new horizons for innovation. We are proud of this generation of creatives.”

The Ministry of Culture’s support for creatives extends far beyond financial grants. Moving forward, it will actively highlight their creative projects, involving them in the Ministry’s initiatives and events, and nominating them for awards and festivals at both the local and international levels.