World Sports Summit expands speaker roster with global icons

DUBAI, 25th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The organising committee of the World Sports Summit has announced a new group of sports stars and football legends joining the speaker line-up, taking the total number of speakers to about 70.

The World Sports Summit will be held on 29th and 30th December at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai, under the theme “Uniting the World Through Sport”, with participation from sports leaders, decision-makers and world champions.

The newly announced third list includes prominent names from football history, led by Didier Deschamps, one of the most iconic figures in French and world football, who achieved a historic feat by winning the FIFA World Cup as a player in 1998 and as a coach in 2018.

The list also features Bacary Sagna, who enjoyed a distinguished career in the English Premier League with Arsenal and Manchester City, Ian Rush, the legendary Liverpool striker and the club’s all-time top scorer, and one of the standout figures in English football during the 1980s, as well as Alessandro Del Piero, one of Italy’s greatest football legends, renowned for his outstanding career with Juventus and the Italian national team.

Joining them are Peter Crouch, who left a notable mark with the England national team and Premier League clubs, and Patrice Evra, the former French international who starred for several top European clubs, winning domestic titles and the UEFA Champions League with Manchester United, in addition to his international success with France.

The list also includes global boxing star Oleksandr Usyk, the undefeated Ukrainian boxer, Olympic gold medalist, and one of the world’s leading boxing champions in recent years.