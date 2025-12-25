Sultan bin Ahmed attends 'Gulf Bridges 2' closing ceremony

SHARJAH, 25th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, attended the closing ceremony of the second session of the “Gulf Bridges – The Gulf Programme for Youth Leaders” on Thursday morning.

This programme was organised by Sharjah Youth and Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah, under the auspices of Rubu’ Qarn for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators, in partnership with the General Secretariat of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf. It took place from 21st to 25th December.

This initiative aims to nurture informed Gulf youth leaders and foster a culture of teamwork and cooperation, ultimately building a generation poised to make a meaningful impact.

The event was hosted at the regional headquarters of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (ISESCO) in Sharjah.

During the ceremony, H.H. the Deputy Ruler watched a video that highlighted the programme's key milestones and the rich experiences shared by the participants, which included specialised workshops and field visits designed to enhance their leadership skills and encourage interaction among Gulf youth.

Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi, the Director General of Rubu’ Qarn, delivered a heartfelt speech thanking H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed for his presence and unwavering support for youth empowerment initiatives.

She emphasised that the commitment shown towards Rubu’ Qarn's programs reflects the steadfast vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and his wife in developing individuals and investing in their potential.

Sheikha Jawaher further explained that the conclusion of "Gulf Bridges" marked not an end, but the start of a journey that lives on in memory and consciousness. She stated that true bridges are measured not by their span but by the ideas they convey, the awareness they inspire, and the sense of responsibility they instill in young people. She emphasised that personal growth comes from experience, work, and taking on responsibility, and that real opportunities allow youth to test their decisions and embrace diversity as a source of enrichment.

She concluded that "Gulf Bridges" serves as a platform for thoughtful exchange and the beginning of enhanced Gulf relations that extend beyond the duration of the programme.

Representing the participants, Hamad Al Hashemi from the UAE delegation expressed pride in the unique experience provided by the Gulf Bridges programme. He noted that the event was much more than just a few days; it was a vibrant hub for knowledge exchange and a transformative journey of self-discovery, reflecting the youth's conviction that together they can make a difference.

Al Hashemi also reiterated that leadership is a responsibility and a conscious effort, highlighting that the connections among Gulf states run deeper than mere borders.

He mentioned that the bridges built were not just between nations but also between ideas, hearts, and aspirations, all working towards a more prosperous, sustainable, and compassionate Gulf.

As the ceremony came to an end, H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed honoured the General Secretariat of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, the heads of the participating delegations, and all participants, recognising their vital contributions to the program's success and its alignment with the aspirations of the youth and all Gulf nations.

He then joined the participants and the organising committee for group photos to commemorate the occasion.