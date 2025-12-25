Sharjah Ruler appoints members of Sharjah Judicial Council

SHARJAH, 25th December, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri Decree appointing members of the Sharjah Judicial Council.

The Decree stipulates that the formation of the Judicial Council in the Emirate of Sharjah, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and comprising the following members:

1- Counsellor Dr Mansour Mohammed bin Nassar, Chairman of Sharjah Government Legal Department, as Vice-Chairman.

2- Judge Dr Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Judicial Department.

3- Judge Ahmed Abdullah Al Mulla, President of the Court of Cassation.

4- Counsellor Anwar Amin Al Harmoudi, Attorney General.

5- Judge Dr Salama Rashid bin Tamim Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Judicial Inspection Department.

6- Judge Dr Saeed Ali Bahbouh Al Naqbi, President of the Courts of Appeal.

7- Judge Dr Omar Obaid Al Salami, President of the Courts of First Instance.