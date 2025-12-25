DCT Abu Dhabi partners with Tokyo National Museum to facilitate exchange in research, museum activities

ABU DHABI, 25th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Department of Culture and Tourism-Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Tokyo National Museum today signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote cooperation and exchange between Abu Dhabi cultural institutions and the Japanese museum.

In the presence of Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, the agreement was signed by Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, and Makoto Fujiwara, Executive Director, Tokyo National Museum, at DCT Abu Dhabi headquarters.

The MoU establishes a framework for cooperation between the two entities to enhance research, education, and professional development in the museum field. By fostering cross-cultural exchange, the partnership will create opportunities for shared learning, strengthen curatorial expertise, and open new avenues for joint exhibitions and programmes that deepen cultural understanding between the UAE and Japan.

Al Mubarak said, “This partnership with Tokyo National Museum is part of our ongoing efforts to strengthen cultural cooperation and promote meaningful exchange between Abu Dhabi and Japan. It reflects our shared commitment to deepening mutual understanding and fostering the exchange and learning of culture through research, education, and museum collaboration. Through this MoU, we aim to build enduring ties between our institutions and peoples, reinforcing culture’s role as a bridge that connects nations and inspires future generations.”

Fujiwara commented: “We are pleased to collaborate with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi to exchange expertise, enrich the global cultural landscape and present new visions for cultural and human creativity in the museum sector. Through joint exhibitions featuring artistic and heritage works from both our cultures, we will continue to introduce Japanese and Emirati audiences to the depth of our respective traditions.”

Through this partnership, DCT Abu Dhabi and Tokyo National Museum will collaborate on the study and preservation of cultural materials within their collections, including opportunities for mutual lending and borrowing. The MoU also outlines plans for training and exchange programmes to enhance the skills of museum professionals, fostering continuous learning and collaboration between the two institutions. It will further pave the way for joint initiatives such as exhibitions, educational courses, and cultural workshops in Abu Dhabi, creating new opportunities for dialogue, learning, and public engagement.

Strengthening international cultural ties and reinforcing the emirate's role as a global hub for collaboration, the partnership reflects DCT Abu Dhabi’s commitment to knowledge exchange and the sharing of best practices among museums worldwide.

The signing of the MoU marks a new chapter in the relationship between Abu Dhabi and Japan, underscoring a shared vision of promoting understanding through culture, creativity, and education for generations to come.