Sharjah Ruler places Imams, Muezzins in gov’s general staff

SHARJAH, 25th December, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed the placement of all imams and muezzins in the emirate's mosques on the Sharjah government's general staff.

His Highness has issued a directive that grants imams and muezzins the same benefits enjoyed by government employees. This includes promotions, various allowances, health insurance, and a work nature allowance of AED3,000.

Additionally, H.H. the Ruler has ordered that the periodic leave for imams and muezzins be managed in such a way that they retain their accrued leave balance if they choose not to use it.

In coordination with the Department of Islamic Affairs, they will receive the cash equivalent of this leave. This initiative acknowledges the important roles they play in serving the houses of God.