Abdullah bin Zayed, Bahraini Foreign Minister co-chair Joint Committee Meeting

ABU DHABI, 25th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, today co-chaired the 13th session of the UAE-Bahrain Joint Higher Committee, held in Abu Dhabi.

The Bahraini side was led by Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention (MoHAP); Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; and a number of senior officials from both countries.

At the outset of the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed welcomed Dr Al Zayani and the Bahraini delegation, stressing that the annual gathering reflects the depth of the strong fraternal and longstanding ties binding the two fraternal nations and their closely connected peoples.

The UAE Top Diplomat said that the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain and President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has made the bilateral relations a source of pride, adding that ''the leadership of both countries aspires to further strengthen these ties and continue this positive course.''

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed noted that ''the relations, built on trust and permanent consultation, have contributed to boosting cooperation and consolidating the strategic partnership between the two countries in line with the aspirations of their peoples.''

He added, "The UAE views Bahrain not only as a strategic partner, but also as a key pillar of stability and a cornerstone for promoting peace, security and development in the region, as well as an integral part of the Gulf Cooperation Council’s broader path of progress and prosperity."

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah said, ''The meeting underscored the two sides’ commitment to enhancing their strategic partnership and expanding cooperation to meet shared ambitions."

He added, “We are proud of the sustained growth in our economic and trade relations, with non-oil trade exceeding US$9.3 billion in 2024, and we look forward to further cooperation in future-oriented sectors such as industry, renewable energy, infrastructure, artificial intelligence and advanced technologies.”

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed also underlined the importance of coordination and joint action in international forums to strengthen both countries’ global presence and positive role, adding, "The UAE will continue to support Bahrain during its non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council in 2026 and 2027, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the UAE dipomatic mission in New York fully backing Bahrain."

In closing, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah expressed his thanks to Dr. Al Zayani and the members of the Bahraini delegation, commending their important role in strengthening bilateral relations, and said, “I hope these distinguished relations between our two countries will always continue to be built on cooperation and mutual goodwill.”

At the conclusion of the session, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Al Zayani signed the minutes of the 13th meeting of the UAE–Bahrain Joint Higher Committee.