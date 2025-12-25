Sharjah Consultative Council approves government budget for 2026

SHARJAH, 25th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) approved the 2026 draft budget for government departments and entities, chaired by Dr Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi and attended by senior Finance Department officials.

The budget emphasises cooperation between the executive and legislative authorities and aligns with the consultative approach of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

It focuses on sustaining economic growth, improving public services, investing in infrastructure, supporting key sectors like health and education, and promoting digital transformation. The Council’s Financial, Economic, and Industrial Affairs Committee conducted a thorough review, ensuring alignment with strategic objectives, job creation, and sustainable financial management.

The Sharjah Consultative Council, during its sixth session, approved the draft law for the budget of Sharjah government departments and entities for the 2026 fiscal year. The session was held on Thursday morning at the Council’s headquarters in Sharjah, as part of the third regular session of the eleventh legislative term.

The session was chaired by Dr Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Consultative Council, and attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah and Chairman of the Finance Department, along with Walid Ibrahim Al Sayegh, Director General of the Department, and Sheikh Rashid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Director of the Department.

The council opened its session by approving the minutes of the fifth meeting, after which it moved into a closed session to discuss the report prepared by the Council’s Committee on Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah and Chairman of the Finance Department, stated that presenting the draft general budget of the Government of Sharjah for 2026 to the Sharjah Consultative Council marks a significant institutional milestone.

He noted that this step reflects the strong partnership and integration between the executive and legislative authorities in the emirate, and embodies the consultative approach established by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, as a core foundation for decision-making and for enhancing the quality of public policies.

In his speech, he conveyed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for his wise vision and ongoing support of the comprehensive development process. He emphasised that His Highness’s directives constitute the strong foundation underpinning the emirate’s financial stability and sustainable growth.

He also extended his thanks and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, for his close follow-up and continued support of government efforts. In addition, he commended the leadership and members of the Sharjah Consultative Council for their responsible national role in serving the emirate and its community.

He said, “At the beginning of his speech under the parliamentary dome, I extend to Your Excellencies my sincere thanks and great appreciation for the kind invitation extended to the Finance Department to discuss the draft general budget for the Emirate of Sharjah for the year 2026. It is a source of pride for us to present this draft to your esteemed council, as this discussion represents a true translation of the integration and constructive cooperation between the executive and legislative authorities in the emirate.”

He added, “We seize this opportunity to commend the pioneering role of the Consultative Council and its specialised committees in supporting the work of the government, strengthening the consultative approach, and addressing issues that directly affect society. This reflects the strong sense of patriotism, integrity, and responsibility demonstrated by the Council’s members in serving the Emirate of Sharjah and its people. I am also pleased to extend my sincere thanks and appreciation for the objective and constructive observations presented by Their Excellencies, members of the Council’s Committee on Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs, during the discussion of the general budget, which we regard as a valuable contribution to enhancing and developing government financial performance.”

The Chairman of the Finance Department stated that the department continues to carry out its responsibilities in line with the directives of the wise leadership, which has laid the foundations for a balanced and sustainable financial approach, positioning the Emirate of Sharjah as a model for sound resource management and prudent handling of economic and financial challenges. He affirmed the department’s commitment to implementing the strategic directions of the Sharjah Government and to continuously enhancing the efficiency of the financial system while supporting key development priorities.

Dr Fatima Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Rapporteur of the Financial, Economic, and Industrial Affairs Committee of the Consultative Council, presented the committee’s report on the discussion of the Sharjah Government’s draft budget law for the fiscal year 2026. In her report, she highlighted that the committee had conducted a thorough review of the proposed budget for both central and decentralised government departments, carefully examining all aspects of the budget and its allocations across the emirate’s various vital sectors.

Dr Al Muqarrab emphasised that the committee conducted a comprehensive review of all financial items pertaining to government departments, covering social sectors such as education and health, economic sectors including industry and trade, as well as development projects that bolster the emirate’s infrastructure. The committee also examined measures to strengthen government support for decentralised sectors, aiming to ensure sustainable development across all regions.

She also explained that the committee reviewed all observations raised during the budget discussions, including the prioritisation of government expenditures for the fiscal year 2026 and measures to enhance the efficiency of implementing various programmes and projects.

In this context, she emphasised that the committee was keen to ensure the budget aligned with the strategic objectives of the Sharjah Government, particularly in the areas of infrastructure investment, leveraging technology to enhance government services, and supporting projects that improve the quality of life for citizens and residents of the emirate.

Fatima Khalifa Al Muqarrab also highlighted the key recommendations presented by the committee in its report, which emphasised the need to increase allocations to sectors directly affecting citizens’ well-being, such as education and health. She stressed the importance of directing financial resources toward development projects that create new job opportunities and strengthen the private sector in the emirate. Additionally, the committee recommended prioritising the sustainability of financial resources to ensure Sharjah’s continued achievement of balanced and sustainable economic growth.

At the conclusion of her report, Dr Al Muqarrab underscored the importance of enhancing cooperation among all stakeholders involved in budget implementation, emphasising the need for regular monitoring of project execution to ensure alignment with the financial plans and programmes set at the start of the fiscal year. She also noted that the committee’s observations and recommendations would contribute to improving government performance and advancing the Emirate of Sharjah’s long-term vision across all development sectors.

The discussions that followed the presentation of the report were rich with constructive suggestions and valuable observations from the council members, emphasising the importance of developing effective mechanisms for project implementation and establishing spending priorities that align with the community’s needs and the vision of the wise leadership of the Emirate of Sharjah.

During the presentation of the draft budget to the Consultative Council, the Chairman of the Finance Department and his assistants highlighted that it reflects the spirit of cooperation between government agencies and the executive and legislative authorities in the emirate, while demonstrating the government’s commitment to implementing best practices in public financial management.

They emphasised that the general budget for 2026 considers prevailing economic changes and current financial challenges, with a particular focus on boosting investment in infrastructure, supporting key sectors such as health and education, and funding projects that enhance the quality of life for both citizens and residents.

They highlighted that this budget is designed to sustain the emirate’s economic growth, while enhancing government efficiency and advancing public services in accordance with the vision of the wise leadership.

They added that through the 2026 budget, the Finance Department aims to strike a balance between societal needs and financial sustainability, representing a key step toward enhancing government services, supporting digital transformation, and promoting transparency in financial management. They emphasised that the Department will continue to diligently implement its strategic plans in line with government directives, viewing upcoming challenges and projects as opportunities to further improve and develop Sharjah’s financial performance and ensure sustained growth and prosperity across all sectors. These plans were endorsed at the conclusion of the session.

Dr Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Council, expressed his gratitude to the Finance Department of the Government of Sharjah for its outstanding role and dedicated efforts in preparing the budget, as well as for its commitment to driving improvements and development to achieve the desired level of government performance.