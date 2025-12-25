Sharjah Literature Festival 2026 unveils week-long celebration of literature, art, community

SHARJAH, 25th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Literature Festival returns for its second edition in 2026 with an expanded and comprehensive programme. It features a distinguished blend of cultural and entertainment experiences, offering visitors the opportunity to explore the richness of Emirati literature and its icons.

The festival aims to pave the way for future generations to continue this journey of creativity and enrich the cultural landscape in the UAE and the region.

The festival's agenda, jointly organised by the Emirates Publishers Association and the Sharjah Book Authority under the theme "A Community Woven by Tales", will run from 5th to 11th January at the University City Hall Square in Sharjah.

It features a series of cultural, artistic, and entertainment events and performances that reflect the festival’s mission to highlight the Emirati literary and creative landscape. By fostering a fertile cultural environment, the festival transforms literature into a bridge connecting the past, the present, and future aspirations, further establishing Sharjah’s position as a beacon of thought, culture, and civilisation.

Through its programme, the festival continues to support publishers and creative artisan entrepreneurs, aiming to enable them to showcase their work to a wide audience. This contributes to bolstering the creative industries within Sharjah and the United Arab Emirates.

This year, the festival welcomes the participation of an elite group of Emirati figures in the fields of literature, poetry, thought, art, media, culinary arts, and sports.

Emirati literary production will be a cornerstone of the event, as the seven-day festival features a book fair with the participation of 42 Emirati publishing houses. These publishers will present a diverse range of local titles catering to various age groups, enriching the overall visitor experience. This presence reaffirms the status of Emirati literature as an integral part of the local and regional cultural landscape.

The festival also features innovative stores showcasing and selling curated creations that blend modern aesthetics with traditional Emirati craftsmanship. Local entrepreneurs will offer unique pieces, including crochet items, accessories, decorative ornaments, and personalised gifts such as keychains, small bags, and candles with scents inspired by ancestral perfumes, among others. The festival’s programme extends to a series of workshops.

In its second edition in 2026, the Sharjah Literature Festival offers integrated and exceptional experiences that combine intellect, creativity, and entertainment to suit all visitors, both young and old. The event agenda can be viewed, and registration for events can be completed, via the official website or by following the festival's official social media accounts.