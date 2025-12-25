Five dead in helicopter crash on Mount Kilimanjaro, Tanzania

DAR ES SALAAM, 25th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Five people have died after a helicopter crashed on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest peak, in northern Tanzania.

The crash happened on Wednesday evening along one of the mountain's most popular climbing routes during what police said was a medical evacuation mission to pick up patients.

Among the dead were two foreign nationals who had been picked up for evacuation, as well as a local doctor, a tour guide and the pilot.

Kilimanjaro regional police commander told reporters that the aircraft was operated by Kilimanjaro Aviation, a company that provides medical evacuation and other aviation services.