Syria to launch new currency on January 1

DAMASCUS, 26th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Syria is set to introduce a new national currency starting 1st January 2026, the Governor of the Central Bank of Syria, Abdulkader Husarieh, announced on Thursday.

In a statement carried by Syria Arab News Agency (SANA), Husarieh described the move, outlined in Decree No. 293 of 2025, as a “pivotal national milestone” and the beginning of a new economic and monetary phase for the country.

Under the decree, the Central Bank has been granted authority to set the timelines and locations for the currency exchange, Husarieh said, pledging that the process will be smooth and well-organised.

He added that the procedures will be explained clearly and transparently during a dedicated press conference, aimed at enhancing public confidence and reinforcing the partnership between the bank and citizens.

Speaking on the significance of the new currency, Husarieh said it symbolises Syria’s financial sovereignty following liberation and represents a step toward economic stability and development.