52 migrants rescued, child missing off Greek coast

ATHENS, 25th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Greek Coast Guard today launched a wide-scale search operation, involving a military helicopter and patrol boats, for a child reported missing off the coast of Farmakonisi island in the Aegean Sea, after 13 migrants were found on the small uninhabited island.

In a separate incident, authorities rescued 39 other migrants who were aboard a rubber boat south of the island of Crete. They were safely brought ashore, with no details disclosed regarding their nationalities.