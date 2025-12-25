Global Council for Tolerance and Peace calls for balanced Arab discourse to safeguard identity

CAIRO, 25th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, affirmed that the issue of the portrayal of Arabs worldwide is at the heart of Arab identity and civilisational responsibility, adding that "it is not an intellectual luxury".

He stressed the importance of strengthening the Arab internal front culturally and intellectually, particularly among young people, against the risks of misleading discourse by building critical awareness and reinforcing confidence in Arab identity.

Al Jarwan made the remarks during his participation in the Arab Intellectual Conference, held today at the headquarters of the League of Arab States in Cairo. The conference was organised by the Arab Organisation for Dialogue and International Cooperation (ADICO) under the theme "Image of Arabs and Interculture Dialogue..Future Visions".

During the conference, Al Jarwan called for building a balanced Arab discourse that safeguards Arab identity and enhances its positive presence on the international stage, grounded in a culture of moderation and shared human values and free from stereotypes. He emphasised that positivity is deeply rooted in Arab religious and civilisational heritage.

Al Jarwan also urged the activation of the role of credible Arab civil society organisations, the strengthening of institutional partnership with the League of Arab States, and investment in cultural awareness for future generations.

He noted that the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace has long been, and continues to be, an active partner in civilisational dialogue pathways, pointing to the council’s participation, upon assignment from the League of Arab States, in the Dialogue Among Civilizations project in cooperation with the United Nations. The project was officially adopted within an open Arab vision that believes in dialogue and rejects confrontation.

In this context, he praised the pivotal role played by the League of Arab States as the unifying framework for joint Arab action, commending the efforts led by the Secretary-General of the League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, in entrenching the approach of dialogue and balance and in defending Arab causes in regional and international forums.