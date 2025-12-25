Central Bank of Egypt cuts key interest rates by 100 basis points

CAIRO, 25th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) decided on Thursday to cut its key interest rates by 100 basis points, citing easing inflationary pressures and an improved outlook.

The MPC reduced the overnight deposit rate to 20 percent, the overnight lending rate to 21 percent, and the rate of the main operation to 20.5 percent. The discount rate was also cut by one percent (100 basis points) to 20.50 percent, the CBE said in a statement carried by Ahram Online.

The decision reflects the committee’s assessment of inflation dynamics and economic developments since its previous meeting.