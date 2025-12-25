Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses unveiling of Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 official medals

ABU DHABI, 25th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, in the presence of Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Anti-Narcotics Authority; and Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, witnessed the unveiling of the official medals of the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 at Wahat Al Karama, a site that stands as a national symbol of honour, sacrifice, and unity.

The grand unveiling ceremony brought together the leadership, dignitaries, sportspersons and the community alike in a celebration of the values that define the games: dedication, inclusivity, and pride.

The event also aligns closely with the Year of Community, reinforcing the UAE’s vision of strengthening social bonds and promoting well-being through participation and shared experiences.

Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and a member of the Supreme Organising Committee of the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026, affirmed that the event represents a comprehensive celebration of sport and community, as well as pride in national identity. He explained that the medal’s design symbolises each participant’s journey in their pursuit of excellence.

Al Awani said, “We value the support of our wise leadership and its inspiring vision. The selection of Wahat Al Karama as the venue for unveiling the medal carries deeply rooted national significance, underscoring that every effort exerted, whether in the sporting arena or in life’s journey, contributes to shaping the story of a nation defined by strength and unity.”

Every medal represents a story of effort, perseverance, and shared purpose. The design of the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 medal reflects this journey through craftsmanship rooted in the UAE’s artistic tradition and innovation. Inspired by the nation’s landscape, strength, and spirit, the medal pays tribute to every athlete and participant whose determination turns ambition into achievement.

The medal’s detailed textures and refined form express the harmony between personal excellence and collective effort. It symbolises not only the joy of winning but also the unity created through sport and participation.

Saif Al Falahi, Acting Director, People, National Identity & Business Support, ADNOC, said, “ADNOC is proud to support the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026, as this important event harnessed the power of sports to unite communities, enhance well-being, and inspire national pride. The medals designed with Emirati craftsmanship symbolises the dedication of every participant striving to achieve their best. Unveiling it at Wahat Al Karama holds deep national pride, as it stands as a meaningful symbol of dedication and shared values, reinforcing the importance of unity, resilience, and community wellbeing.”

Participation in the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 is open to all individuals aged 30 and above, with no restriction on experience or fitness level.