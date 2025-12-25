Zelenskyy discusses key ideas to end war in call with US envoys

KYIV, 25th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed that he held very positive phone talks today with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, discussing key details aimed at accelerating an end to the war and achieving sustainable peace, according to Bloomberg.

Zelenskyy said on the X platform that the discussions were marked by a constructive approach and intensive work to ensure proposed steps are realistic and effective, noting that there are good ideas that can be built upon to achieve shared outcomes.

In a related development on the diplomatic front, the Kremlin announced through its spokesperson Dmitry Peskov that Russian President Vladimir Putin is currently reviewing information conveyed by Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev following talks he held with the US side in Miami earlier this week.