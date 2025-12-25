Arab League welcomes Somalia’s first direct municipal elections

CAIRO, 25th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, welcomed the significant efforts being made by the Somali government to ensure the holding of the first municipal elections by direct vote since 1969, describing the move as an important and positive step that strengthens citizenship and constitutional legitimacy and contributes to supporting civil peace and development.

In a statement issued today, Aboul Gheit urged Somali political forces to prioritise dialogue and national consensus in order to overcome the various security and political challenges, whether in confronting terrorism or in advancing the state-building process.

Gamal Roshdy, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, said that the League of Arab States is closely following the electoral process in the capital, Mogadishu, and considers it an important step towards consolidating popular participation and reinforcing the transition from the indirect electoral system in place since 1969 to a system of direct universal suffrage based on the principle of one person, one vote, as stipulated in Somalia’s provisional constitution.

The League of Arab States reaffirmed its readiness to provide all necessary political and technical support in coordination with Somali state institutions, and to continue backing the legitimate aspirations of the Somali people for security, stability, prosperity and the restoration of the national state’s role.