Arab Parliament welcomes direct municipal elections in Somalia

CAIRO, 25th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament, welcomed the holding of direct municipal elections in the Federal Republic of Somalia, the first since 1969, describing them as a pivotal and important step in the course of building state institutions, strengthening democracy and citizenship, and expanding the base of popular participation.

In a statement issued today, Al Yamahi said the elections would have positive internal repercussions, particularly in supporting Somalia’s efforts to achieve security and stability. He stressed the need for all political forces to unite, place the supreme national interest first, and prioritise the language of dialogue.

Al Yamahi also reaffirmed the Arab Parliament’s full support for all efforts that contribute to achieving security and stability in Somalia, in line with the aspirations of the Somali people for development, progress and prosperity.